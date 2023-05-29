Keynote Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore, down 19.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore in March 2023 down 19.88% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2023 down 231.56% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 140.37% from Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2022.

Keynote Finance shares closed at 104.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.39% over the last 12 months.