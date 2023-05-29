Keynote Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore, down 19.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Keynote Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore in March 2023 down 19.88% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2023 down 231.56% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 140.37% from Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2022.
Keynote Finance shares closed at 104.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.39% over the last 12 months.
|Keynote Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.40
|5.54
|6.74
|Other Operating Income
|0.00
|0.01
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.40
|5.55
|6.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-0.08
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.52
|1.34
|1.47
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.12
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.00
|0.03
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.77
|1.31
|2.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.08
|2.86
|2.31
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.47
|1.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.65
|3.33
|3.57
|Interest
|0.08
|0.10
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.73
|3.24
|3.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.73
|3.24
|3.23
|Tax
|1.41
|0.77
|0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.14
|2.47
|2.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.14
|2.47
|2.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.37
|0.34
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.51
|2.81
|2.66
|Equity Share Capital
|5.57
|7.02
|5.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.65
|4.44
|4.78
|Diluted EPS
|-5.65
|4.44
|4.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.65
|4.44
|4.78
|Diluted EPS
|-5.65
|4.44
|4.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited