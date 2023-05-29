English
    Earnings

    Keynote Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore, down 19.88% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Keynote Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore in March 2023 down 19.88% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2023 down 231.56% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 140.37% from Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2022.

    Keynote Finance shares closed at 104.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.39% over the last 12 months.

    Keynote Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.405.546.74
    Other Operating Income0.000.01--
    Total Income From Operations5.405.556.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.04-0.080.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.521.341.47
    Depreciation0.140.120.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.000.03
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.771.312.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.082.862.31
    Other Income0.430.471.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.653.333.57
    Interest0.080.100.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.733.243.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.733.243.23
    Tax1.410.770.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.142.472.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.142.472.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.370.34--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.512.812.66
    Equity Share Capital5.577.025.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.654.444.78
    Diluted EPS-5.654.444.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.654.444.78
    Diluted EPS-5.654.444.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Keynote Finance #Keynote Financial Services #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 01:26 pm