Keynote Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore, up 18.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore in March 2022 up 18.02% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022 down 29.78% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2022 down 11.16% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2021.

Keynote Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.81 in March 2021.

Keynote Finance shares closed at 94.35 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.80% returns over the last 6 months and 41.35% over the last 12 months.