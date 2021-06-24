Keynote Finance Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, up 46.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in March 2021 up 46.95% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021 up 239.29% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2021 up 303.38% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2020.

Keynote Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 6.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.89 in March 2020.

Keynote Finance shares closed at 74.80 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given -10.10% returns over the last 6 months and 99.73% over the last 12 months.