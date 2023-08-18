English
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    Keynote Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.05 crore, up 624.41% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Keynote Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.05 crore in June 2023 up 624.41% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2023 up 320.47% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.61 crore in June 2023 up 298.39% from Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2022.

    Keynote Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 11.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.84 in June 2022.

    Keynote Finance shares closed at 104.75 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.54% returns over the last 6 months and -8.19% over the last 12 months.

    Keynote Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.045.40-2.11
    Other Operating Income0.010.000.00
    Total Income From Operations11.055.40-2.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.050.04-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.341.521.24
    Depreciation0.160.140.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.01-0.03
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.545.771.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.05-2.08-5.04
    Other Income0.390.430.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.45-1.65-4.49
    Interest0.040.080.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.41-1.73-4.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.41-1.73-4.56
    Tax1.991.41-1.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.42-3.14-3.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.42-3.14-3.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.76-0.37--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.17-3.51-3.25
    Equity Share Capital5.575.575.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.53-5.65-5.84
    Diluted EPS11.53-5.65-5.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.53-5.65-5.84
    Diluted EPS11.53-5.65-5.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 05:11 pm

