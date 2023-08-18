Keynote Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.05 crore, up 624.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.05 crore in June 2023 up 624.41% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2023 up 320.47% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.61 crore in June 2023 up 298.39% from Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2022.

Keynote Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 11.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.84 in June 2022.

Keynote Finance shares closed at 104.75 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.54% returns over the last 6 months and -8.19% over the last 12 months.