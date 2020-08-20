Keynote Finance Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore, up 376.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore in June 2020 up 376.79% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2020 up 496.58% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2020 up 1026.19% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2019.

Keynote Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2019.

Keynote Finance shares closed at 36.50 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.60% returns over the last 12 months.