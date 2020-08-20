172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|keynote-finance-consolidated-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-5-28-crore-up-376-79-y-o-y-5732471.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Keynote Finance Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore, up 376.79% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Keynote Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore in June 2020 up 376.79% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2020 up 496.58% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2020 up 1026.19% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2019.

Keynote Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2019.

Keynote Finance shares closed at 36.50 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.60% returns over the last 12 months.

Keynote Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5.283.891.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.283.891.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.070.12--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.911.331.04
Depreciation0.170.190.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.020.02--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.614.531.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.64-2.29-1.58
Other Income0.080.040.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.72-2.26-0.61
Interest0.040.920.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.68-3.17-0.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.68-3.17-0.67
Tax0.45-0.450.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.23-2.72-0.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.23-2.72-0.81
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.23-2.72-0.81
Equity Share Capital5.575.575.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.80-4.89-1.46
Diluted EPS5.80-4.89-1.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.80-4.89-1.46
Diluted EPS5.80-4.89-1.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Keynote Finance #Keynote Financial Services #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.