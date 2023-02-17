Keynote Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, up 10% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2022 up 16.72% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2022 up 11.65% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2021.