    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don't miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    Keynote Finance Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore, up 41.4% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Keynote Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore in December 2021 up 41.4% from Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021 up 123.26% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2021 up 99.35% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2020.

    Keynote Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.94 in December 2020.

    Keynote Finance shares closed at 144.95 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.70% returns over the last 6 months and 131.55% over the last 12 months.

    Keynote Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.049.413.55
    Other Operating Income0.010.010.02
    Total Income From Operations5.059.423.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.030.04-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.331.240.90
    Depreciation0.180.180.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.03-0.010.20
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.170.961.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.377.021.30
    Other Income0.530.540.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.917.561.37
    Interest0.230.370.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.687.191.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.687.191.36
    Tax0.271.790.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.415.401.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.415.401.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.415.401.08
    Equity Share Capital5.575.575.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.339.701.94
    Diluted EPS4.339.701.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.339.701.94
    Diluted EPS4.339.701.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2022 01:33 pm

