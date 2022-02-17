Keynote Finance Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore, up 41.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore in December 2021 up 41.4% from Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021 up 123.26% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2021 up 99.35% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2020.

Keynote Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.94 in December 2020.

Keynote Finance shares closed at 144.95 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.70% returns over the last 6 months and 131.55% over the last 12 months.