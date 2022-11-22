 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Key Corporation Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 3.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 22, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Key Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 3.69% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 415.49% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Key Corporation shares closed at 51.00 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.15% returns over the last 6 months and 25.46% over the last 12 months.

Key Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 0.08 0.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.11 0.08 0.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.10 0.07
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.12 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 -0.14 -0.03
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 -0.14 -0.03
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.15 -0.14 -0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.15 -0.14 -0.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 -0.14 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 -0.14 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 -0.23 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.26 -0.23 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 -0.23 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.26 -0.23 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

