Key Corporation Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 3.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 3.69% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 415.49% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Key Corporation shares closed at 51.00 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.15% returns over the last 6 months and 25.46% over the last 12 months.