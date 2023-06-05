Key Corporation Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.95 crore, down 9.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.95 crore in March 2023 down 9.05% from Rs. 17.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2023 down 8.94% from Rs. 17.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.76 crore in March 2023 down 9.11% from Rs. 17.34 crore in March 2022.

Key Corporation EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 28.85 in March 2022.

Key Corporation shares closed at 56.65 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.41% returns over the last 6 months and 5.49% over the last 12 months.