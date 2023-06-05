English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Key Corporation Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.95 crore, down 9.05% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Key Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.95 crore in March 2023 down 9.05% from Rs. 17.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2023 down 8.94% from Rs. 17.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.76 crore in March 2023 down 9.11% from Rs. 17.34 crore in March 2022.

    Key Corporation EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 28.85 in March 2022.

    Key Corporation shares closed at 56.65 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.41% returns over the last 6 months and 5.49% over the last 12 months.

    Key Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.950.0417.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.950.0417.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.090.07
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.070.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.76-0.1117.34
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.76-0.1117.34
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.76-0.1117.34
    Exceptional Items0.01--0.00
    P/L Before Tax15.77-0.1117.34
    Tax0.01--0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.77-0.1117.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.77-0.1117.31
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.28-0.1928.85
    Diluted EPS26.28-0.1928.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.28-0.1928.85
    Diluted EPS26.28-0.1928.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Key Corporation #Results
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:33 am