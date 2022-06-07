 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Key Corporation Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore, up 85.38% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Key Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore in March 2022 up 85.38% from Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.31 crore in March 2022 up 86.67% from Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.34 crore in March 2022 up 86.45% from Rs. 9.30 crore in March 2021.

Key Corporation EPS has increased to Rs. 28.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.47 in March 2021.

Key Corporation shares closed at 62.10 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.84% returns over the last 6 months and 286.92% over the last 12 months.

Key Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.53 0.10 9.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.53 0.10 9.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.08 0.07
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.08 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.34 -0.06 9.30
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.34 -0.06 9.30
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.34 -0.06 9.30
Exceptional Items 0.00 -- -0.01
P/L Before Tax 17.34 -0.06 9.29
Tax 0.02 -- 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.31 -0.06 9.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.31 -0.06 9.28
Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.85 -0.10 15.47
Diluted EPS 28.85 -0.10 15.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.85 -0.10 15.47
Diluted EPS 28.85 -0.10 15.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Key Corporation #Results
first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.