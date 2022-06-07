Key Corporation Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore, up 85.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore in March 2022 up 85.38% from Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.31 crore in March 2022 up 86.67% from Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.34 crore in March 2022 up 86.45% from Rs. 9.30 crore in March 2021.

Key Corporation EPS has increased to Rs. 28.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.47 in March 2021.

Key Corporation shares closed at 62.10 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.84% returns over the last 6 months and 286.92% over the last 12 months.