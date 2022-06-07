English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Key Corporation Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore, up 85.38% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Key Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore in March 2022 up 85.38% from Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.31 crore in March 2022 up 86.67% from Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.34 crore in March 2022 up 86.45% from Rs. 9.30 crore in March 2021.

    Key Corporation EPS has increased to Rs. 28.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.47 in March 2021.

    Close

    Key Corporation shares closed at 62.10 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.84% returns over the last 6 months and 286.92% over the last 12 months.

    Key Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.530.109.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.530.109.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.080.07
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.080.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.34-0.069.30
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.34-0.069.30
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.34-0.069.30
    Exceptional Items0.00---0.01
    P/L Before Tax17.34-0.069.29
    Tax0.02--0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.31-0.069.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.31-0.069.28
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.85-0.1015.47
    Diluted EPS28.85-0.1015.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.85-0.1015.47
    Diluted EPS28.85-0.1015.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Key Corporation #Results
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.