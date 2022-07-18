 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Key Corporation Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 45.29% Y-o-Y

Jul 18, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Key Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 45.29% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 255.93% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Key Corporation shares closed at 51.80 on July 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.78% returns over the last 6 months and 14.22% over the last 12 months.

Key Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.08 17.53 0.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.08 17.53 0.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.07 --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.12 0.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 17.34 -0.04
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 17.34 -0.04
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 17.34 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Tax -0.14 17.34 -0.04
Tax -- 0.02 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 17.31 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 17.31 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 28.85 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.23 28.85 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 28.85 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.23 28.85 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 18, 2022 12:22 pm
