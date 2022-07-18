Key Corporation Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 45.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 45.29% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 255.93% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Key Corporation shares closed at 51.80 on July 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.78% returns over the last 6 months and 14.22% over the last 12 months.