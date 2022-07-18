Key Corporation Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 45.29% Y-o-Y
July 18, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Key Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 45.29% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 255.93% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.
Key Corporation shares closed at 51.80 on July 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.78% returns over the last 6 months and 14.22% over the last 12 months.
|Key Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.08
|17.53
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.08
|17.53
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.07
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.12
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|17.34
|-0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|17.34
|-0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|17.34
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|17.34
|-0.04
|Tax
|--
|0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|17.31
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|17.31
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|28.85
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|28.85
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|28.85
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|28.85
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited