Key Corporation Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 7.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2021 down 7.98% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 222.01% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Key Corporation shares closed at 54.10 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 274.39% returns over the last 6 months and 610.91% over the last 12 months.