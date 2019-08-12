Key Corporation Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 30.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2019 down 30.24% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 69.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 69.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2018.

Key Corporation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2018.

Key Corporation shares closed at 12.40 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)