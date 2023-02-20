Key Corporation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 54.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 54.87% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 86.93% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Key Corporation shares closed at 50.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.71% returns over the last 6 months and 4.90% over the last 12 months.