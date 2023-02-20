English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Key Corporation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 54.87% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Key Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 54.87% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 86.93% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Key Corporation shares closed at 50.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.71% returns over the last 6 months and 4.90% over the last 12 months.

    Key Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.110.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.110.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.080.08
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.180.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.15-0.06
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.15-0.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-0.15-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-0.15-0.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.11-0.15-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.11-0.15-0.06
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.26-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.26-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.26-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.26-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Key Corporation #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:33 pm