Key Corporation Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 28.55% Y-o-Y
February 21, 2022 / 11:26 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Key Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 28.55% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 43.41% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 45.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.
Key Corporation shares closed at 49.75 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.21% returns over the last 6 months and 244.29% over the last 12 months.
|Key Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.11
|0.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.11
|0.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.07
|0.10
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.07
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-0.11
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-0.11
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-0.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited