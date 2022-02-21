Key Corporation Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 28.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 28.55% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 43.41% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 45.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Key Corporation shares closed at 49.75 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.21% returns over the last 6 months and 244.29% over the last 12 months.