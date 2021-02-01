Key Corporation Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 71.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 71.46% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 208.99% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 210% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Key Corporation shares closed at 16.58 on January 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 109.61% returns over the last 6 months and 48.30% over the last 12 months.