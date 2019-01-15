Key Corporation Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 42.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2018 down 42.73% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 down 54.34% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 down 47.83% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2017.

Key Corporation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2017.

Key Corporation shares closed at 14.30 on January 11, 2019 (BSE)