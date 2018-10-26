Kewal Kiran Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 132.57 crore, down 20.86% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 132.57 crore in September 2018 down 20.86% from Rs. 167.51 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.57 crore in September 2018 down 4.58% from Rs. 35.18 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.56 crore in September 2018 down 3.15% from Rs. 54.27 crore in September 2017.

Kewal Kiran EPS has decreased to Rs. 27.24 in September 2018 from Rs. 28.54 in September 2017.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 1,253.65 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.27% returns over the last 6 months and -33.60% over the last 12 months.