Kewal Kiran Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.48 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.48 crore in March 2023 up 17.64% from Rs. 169.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.59 crore in March 2023 up 27.48% from Rs. 24.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.59 crore in March 2023 up 30.69% from Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2022.