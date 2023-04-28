 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kewal Kiran Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.48 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kewal Kiran Clothing are:

Net Sales at Rs 199.48 crore in March 2023 up 17.64% from Rs. 169.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.59 crore in March 2023 up 27.48% from Rs. 24.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.59 crore in March 2023 up 30.69% from Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2022.

Kewal Kiran Clothing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 199.48 199.09 169.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 199.48 199.09 169.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.77 113.91 96.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.76 5.60 5.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.51 -20.64 -28.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.34 25.26 22.76
Depreciation 2.36 2.26 1.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.07 41.39 40.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.67 31.31 30.37
Other Income 7.56 6.55 3.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.23 37.86 33.87
Interest 1.81 1.70 1.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.42 36.16 32.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.42 36.16 32.82
Tax 10.83 9.18 8.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.59 26.98 24.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.59 26.98 24.78
Equity Share Capital 61.63 61.63 61.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.12 4.38 4.02
Diluted EPS 5.12 4.38 4.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.12 4.38 4.02
Diluted EPS 5.12 4.38 4.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited