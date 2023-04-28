Kewal Kiran Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.48 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.48 crore in March 2023 up 17.64% from Rs. 169.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.59 crore in March 2023 up 27.48% from Rs. 24.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.59 crore in March 2023 up 30.69% from Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2022.

Kewal Kiran EPS has increased to Rs. 5.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.02 in March 2022.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 460.90 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.04% returns over the last 6 months and 113.33% over the last 12 months.