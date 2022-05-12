 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kewal Kiran Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.57 crore, up 53.18% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kewal Kiran Clothing are:

Net Sales at Rs 169.57 crore in March 2022 up 53.18% from Rs. 110.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.78 crore in March 2022 up 200.36% from Rs. 8.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2022 up 178.08% from Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2021.

Kewal Kiran EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.69 in March 2021.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 186.55 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.07% returns over the last 6 months and 5.44% over the last 12 months.

Kewal Kiran Clothing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 169.57 171.41 110.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 169.57 171.41 110.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.46 67.42 34.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.39 6.16 9.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.18 15.42 15.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.76 20.67 16.54
Depreciation 1.78 1.80 1.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.99 34.20 24.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.37 25.74 8.56
Other Income 3.50 3.81 2.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.87 29.55 11.22
Interest 1.05 0.99 1.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.82 28.56 10.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.82 28.56 10.14
Tax 8.04 7.25 1.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.78 21.31 8.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.78 21.31 8.25
Equity Share Capital 61.63 61.63 12.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.02 3.46 6.69
Diluted EPS 4.02 3.46 6.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.02 3.46 6.69
Diluted EPS 4.02 3.46 6.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 09:22 am
