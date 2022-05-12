Kewal Kiran Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.57 crore, up 53.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.57 crore in March 2022 up 53.18% from Rs. 110.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.78 crore in March 2022 up 200.36% from Rs. 8.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2022 up 178.08% from Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2021.

Kewal Kiran EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.69 in March 2021.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 186.55 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.07% returns over the last 6 months and 5.44% over the last 12 months.