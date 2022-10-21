Kewal Kiran Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.34 crore, up 29.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.34 crore in September 2022 up 29.28% from Rs. 175.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.09 crore in September 2022 up 44.67% from Rs. 27.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.97 crore in September 2022 up 46.06% from Rs. 38.32 crore in September 2021.

Kewal Kiran EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.92 in September 2021.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 484.80 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 125.02% returns over the last 6 months and 133.95% over the last 12 months.