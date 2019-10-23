App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kewal Kiran Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 166.65 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kewal Kiran Clothing are:

Net Sales at Rs 166.65 crore in September 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 981.95 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.68% returns over the last 6 months and -24.24% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations166.65110.19
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations166.65110.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials60.9128.62
Purchase of Traded Goods7.627.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.005.24
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost19.1415.34
Depreciation2.402.42
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses28.2723.49
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses11.937.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.3820.05
Other Income6.441.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.8221.83
Interest2.342.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.4819.63
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax39.4819.63
Tax7.905.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.5814.14
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.5814.14
Minority Interest----
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.6114.14
Equity Share Capital12.3312.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.6411.47
Diluted EPS25.6411.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.6411.47
Diluted EPS25.6411.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 23, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Kewal Kiran #Kewal Kiran Clothing #Results #Retail

