Kewal Kiran Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 166.65 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Sep'19 Jun'19 Net Sales/Income from operations 166.65 110.19 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 166.65 110.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 60.91 28.62 Purchase of Traded Goods 7.62 7.26 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.00 5.24 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 19.14 15.34 Depreciation 2.40 2.42 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 28.27 23.49 R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 11.93 7.77 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.38 20.05 Other Income 6.44 1.78 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.82 21.83 Interest 2.34 2.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.48 19.63 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 39.48 19.63 Tax 7.90 5.49 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.58 14.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.58 14.14 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.03 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.61 14.14 Equity Share Capital 12.33 12.33 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 25.64 11.47 Diluted EPS 25.64 11.47 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 25.64 11.47 Diluted EPS 25.64 11.47 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited