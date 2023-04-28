Kewal Kiran Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.48 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.48 crore in March 2023 up 17.64% from Rs. 169.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.49 crore in March 2023 up 27.28% from Rs. 24.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.51 crore in March 2023 up 30.28% from Rs. 35.70 crore in March 2022.