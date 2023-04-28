English
    Kewal Kiran Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.48 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kewal Kiran Clothing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.48 crore in March 2023 up 17.64% from Rs. 169.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.49 crore in March 2023 up 27.28% from Rs. 24.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.51 crore in March 2023 up 30.28% from Rs. 35.70 crore in March 2022.

    Kewal Kiran EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.01 in March 2022.

    Kewal Kiran shares closed at 460.90 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.04% returns over the last 6 months and 113.33% over the last 12 months.

    Kewal Kiran Clothing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations199.48199.09169.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations199.48199.09169.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.77113.9196.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.765.605.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.51-20.64-28.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.3425.2622.76
    Depreciation2.362.261.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.0941.4040.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.6531.3030.37
    Other Income7.506.513.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.1537.8133.92
    Interest1.811.701.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.3436.1132.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.3436.1132.87
    Tax10.839.198.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.5126.9224.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.5126.9224.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.02-0.02-0.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.4926.9024.74
    Equity Share Capital61.6361.6361.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.114.364.01
    Diluted EPS5.114.364.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.114.364.01
    Diluted EPS5.114.364.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

