Kewal Kiran Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.70 crore, down 12.59% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 08:52 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kewal Kiran Clothing are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.70 crore in March 2021 down 12.59% from Rs. 126.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.64 crore in March 2021 down 45.18% from Rs. 15.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2021 down 49.43% from Rs. 25.35 crore in March 2020.

Kewal Kiran EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.79 in March 2020.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 906.80 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.39% returns over the last 6 months and 27.30% over the last 12 months.

Kewal Kiran Clothing
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations110.70118.04126.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations110.70118.04126.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials34.9625.8742.55
Purchase of Traded Goods9.163.615.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.3139.711.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.5413.9418.05
Depreciation1.601.691.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses--16.0020.54
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.575.4516.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5611.7719.85
Other Income2.664.503.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2216.2723.71
Interest1.081.461.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.1414.8121.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.1414.8121.72
Tax1.893.955.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.2510.8615.78
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.2510.8615.78
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.39-0.02-0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.6410.8415.76
Equity Share Capital12.3312.3312.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.018.7912.79
Diluted EPS7.018.7912.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.018.7912.79
Diluted EPS7.018.7912.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kewal Kiran #Kewal Kiran Clothing #Results #Retail
first published: May 26, 2021 08:44 pm

