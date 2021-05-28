Kewal Kiran Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.70 crore, down 12.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.70 crore in March 2021 down 12.59% from Rs. 126.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.64 crore in March 2021 down 45.18% from Rs. 15.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2021 down 49.43% from Rs. 25.35 crore in March 2020.

Kewal Kiran EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.79 in March 2020.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 864.75 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.97% returns over the last 6 months and 22.83% over the last 12 months.