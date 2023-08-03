Kewal Kiran Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 178.40 crore, up 15.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.40 crore in June 2023 up 15.44% from Rs. 154.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.70 crore in June 2023 up 56.31% from Rs. 21.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.28 crore in June 2023 up 53.02% from Rs. 29.59 crore in June 2022.

Kewal Kiran EPS has increased to Rs. 5.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.50 in June 2022.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 674.10 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.08% returns over the last 6 months and 102.55% over the last 12 months.