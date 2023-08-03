English
    Kewal Kiran Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 178.40 crore, up 15.44% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kewal Kiran Clothing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 178.40 crore in June 2023 up 15.44% from Rs. 154.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.70 crore in June 2023 up 56.31% from Rs. 21.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.28 crore in June 2023 up 53.02% from Rs. 29.59 crore in June 2022.

    Kewal Kiran EPS has increased to Rs. 5.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.50 in June 2022.

    Kewal Kiran shares closed at 674.10 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.08% returns over the last 6 months and 102.55% over the last 12 months.

    Kewal Kiran Clothing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations178.40199.48154.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations178.40199.48154.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.6262.7794.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.004.769.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.4623.51-33.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.9625.3422.97
    Depreciation2.472.361.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----14.48
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.2344.0917.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.6636.6527.42
    Other Income11.157.500.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.8144.1527.67
    Interest1.501.811.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.3142.3426.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.3142.3426.27
    Tax7.6010.834.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.7131.5121.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.7131.5121.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.02-0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.7031.4921.56
    Equity Share Capital61.6361.6361.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.475.113.50
    Diluted EPS5.475.113.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.475.113.50
    Diluted EPS5.475.113.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kewal Kiran #Kewal Kiran Clothing #Results #Retail
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

