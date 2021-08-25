Kewal Kiran Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 91.55 crore, up 1205.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.55 crore in June 2021 up 1205.99% from Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.55 crore in June 2021 up 196.94% from Rs. 8.82 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.64 crore in June 2021 up 210.96% from Rs. 10.49 crore in June 2020.

Kewal Kiran EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.16 in June 2020.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 800.05 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.12% returns over the last 6 months and -1.59% over the last 12 months.