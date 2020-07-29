Kewal Kiran Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore, down 93.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore in June 2020 down 93.64% from Rs. 110.19 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.82 crore in June 2020 down 162.38% from Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.49 crore in June 2020 down 143.26% from Rs. 24.25 crore in June 2019.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 711.35 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.62% returns over the last 6 months and -28.99% over the last 12 months.