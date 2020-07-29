Kewal Kiran Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore, down 93.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kewal Kiran Clothing are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore in June 2020 down 93.64% from Rs. 110.19 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.82 crore in June 2020 down 162.38% from Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.49 crore in June 2020 down 143.26% from Rs. 24.25 crore in June 2019.
Kewal Kiran shares closed at 711.35 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.62% returns over the last 6 months and -28.99% over the last 12 months.
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.01
|126.64
|110.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.01
|126.64
|110.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.93
|42.55
|28.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.60
|5.77
|7.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.47
|1.94
|5.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.67
|18.05
|15.34
|Depreciation
|1.76
|1.64
|2.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|8.41
|20.54
|23.49
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.03
|16.30
|7.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.92
|19.85
|20.05
|Other Income
|5.67
|3.86
|1.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.25
|23.71
|21.83
|Interest
|1.98
|1.99
|2.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.23
|21.72
|19.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.23
|21.72
|19.63
|Tax
|-5.41
|5.94
|5.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.82
|15.78
|14.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.82
|15.78
|14.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.02
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.82
|15.76
|14.14
|Equity Share Capital
|12.33
|12.33
|12.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.16
|12.79
|11.47
|Diluted EPS
|-7.16
|12.79
|11.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.16
|12.79
|11.47
|Diluted EPS
|-7.16
|12.79
|11.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 10:45 pm