Kewal Kiran Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.09 crore, up 16.15% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kewal Kiran Clothing are:

Net Sales at Rs 199.09 crore in December 2022 up 16.15% from Rs. 171.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.90 crore in December 2022 up 26.17% from Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.07 crore in December 2022 up 27.65% from Rs. 31.39 crore in December 2021.

Kewal Kiran EPS has increased to Rs. 4.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2021.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 498.75 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.82% returns over the last 6 months and 112.64% over the last 12 months.

Kewal Kiran Clothing
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 199.09 226.34 171.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 199.09 226.34 171.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 113.91 131.36 67.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.60 7.83 6.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.64 -27.25 15.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.26 24.29 20.67
Depreciation 2.26 2.17 1.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 10.15 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.40 29.95 34.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.30 47.84 25.74
Other Income 6.51 5.96 3.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.81 53.80 29.59
Interest 1.70 1.49 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.11 52.31 28.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.11 52.31 28.60
Tax 9.19 13.18 7.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.92 39.13 21.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.92 39.13 21.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 -0.04 -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.90 39.09 21.32
Equity Share Capital 61.63 61.63 61.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.36 6.34 3.46
Diluted EPS 4.36 6.34 3.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.36 6.35 3.46
Diluted EPS 4.36 6.34 3.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

