Kewal Kiran Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.09 crore, up 16.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.09 crore in December 2022 up 16.15% from Rs. 171.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.90 crore in December 2022 up 26.17% from Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.07 crore in December 2022 up 27.65% from Rs. 31.39 crore in December 2021.

Kewal Kiran EPS has increased to Rs. 4.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2021.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 498.75 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.82% returns over the last 6 months and 112.64% over the last 12 months.