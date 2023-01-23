English
    Kewal Kiran Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.09 crore, up 16.15% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kewal Kiran Clothing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.09 crore in December 2022 up 16.15% from Rs. 171.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.90 crore in December 2022 up 26.17% from Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.07 crore in December 2022 up 27.65% from Rs. 31.39 crore in December 2021.

    Kewal Kiran EPS has increased to Rs. 4.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2021.

    Kewal Kiran shares closed at 498.75 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.82% returns over the last 6 months and 112.64% over the last 12 months.

    Kewal Kiran Clothing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations199.09226.34171.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations199.09226.34171.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials113.91131.3667.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.607.836.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.64-27.2515.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.2624.2920.67
    Depreciation2.262.171.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--10.15--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.4029.9534.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.3047.8425.74
    Other Income6.515.963.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.8153.8029.59
    Interest1.701.490.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.1152.3128.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.1152.3128.60
    Tax9.1913.187.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.9239.1321.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.9239.1321.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.02-0.04-0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.9039.0921.32
    Equity Share Capital61.6361.6361.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.366.343.46
    Diluted EPS4.366.343.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.366.353.46
    Diluted EPS4.366.343.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
