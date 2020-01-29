Kewal Kiran Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 126.19 crore, up 13.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.19 crore in December 2019 up 13.23% from Rs. 111.45 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.55 crore in December 2019 down 8.84% from Rs. 12.67 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2019 down 16.85% from Rs. 22.61 crore in December 2018.

Kewal Kiran EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.37 in December 2019 from Rs. 10.29 in December 2018.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 1,032.45 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)