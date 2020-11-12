Kesoram Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 587.13 crore, down 19.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 587.13 crore in September 2020 down 19.13% from Rs. 726.04 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.51 crore in September 2020 up 127.35% from Rs. 115.21 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.59 crore in September 2020 up 295.4% from Rs. 31.51 crore in September 2019.

Kesoram EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.08 in September 2019.

Kesoram shares closed at 41.25 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 68.37% returns over the last 6 months and -34.47% over the last 12 months.