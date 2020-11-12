PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kesoram Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 587.13 crore, down 19.13% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 587.13 crore in September 2020 down 19.13% from Rs. 726.04 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.51 crore in September 2020 up 127.35% from Rs. 115.21 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.59 crore in September 2020 up 295.4% from Rs. 31.51 crore in September 2019.

Kesoram EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.08 in September 2019.

Kesoram shares closed at 41.25 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 68.37% returns over the last 6 months and -34.47% over the last 12 months.

Kesoram Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations587.13409.03726.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations587.13409.03726.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials57.8040.33145.84
Purchase of Traded Goods----5.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.073.48-1.91
Power & Fuel130.11--183.04
Employees Cost38.9129.9865.84
Depreciation22.5722.6932.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses245.33251.46315.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.3461.09-21.02
Other Income30.6825.9619.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.0287.05-1.29
Interest70.5168.95113.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.5118.10-115.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax31.5118.10-115.21
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.5118.10-115.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.5118.10-115.21
Equity Share Capital142.59142.59142.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.211.27-8.08
Diluted EPS2.211.27-8.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.211.27-8.08
Diluted EPS2.211.27-8.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Kesoram #Kesoram Industries #Results

