Kesoram Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 996.44 crore, down 2.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 996.44 crore in March 2023 down 2.96% from Rs. 1,026.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2023 up 95.41% from Rs. 132.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.14 crore in March 2023 up 6.77% from Rs. 122.82 crore in March 2022.