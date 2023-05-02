 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kesoram Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 996.44 crore, down 2.96% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 996.44 crore in March 2023 down 2.96% from Rs. 1,026.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2023 up 95.41% from Rs. 132.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.14 crore in March 2023 up 6.77% from Rs. 122.82 crore in March 2022.

Kesoram Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 996.44 929.17 1,026.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 996.44 929.17 1,026.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.99 102.60 105.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.77 -26.83 44.15
Power & Fuel -- -- 329.93
Employees Cost 43.18 38.36 38.01
Depreciation 20.53 19.34 22.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 746.24 727.95 398.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.27 67.75 88.46
Other Income 15.34 15.30 11.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.61 83.05 99.88
Interest 115.72 100.10 118.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.11 -17.05 -18.80
Exceptional Items -- -173.07 -134.00
P/L Before Tax -5.11 -190.12 -152.80
Tax 0.97 -162.93 -20.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.08 -27.19 -132.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.08 -27.19 -132.54
Equity Share Capital 310.66 310.66 244.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 -0.88 -5.56
Diluted EPS -0.20 -0.88 -5.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 -0.88 -5.42
Diluted EPS -0.20 -0.88 -5.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
