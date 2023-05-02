Kesoram Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 996.44 crore, down 2.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 996.44 crore in March 2023 down 2.96% from Rs. 1,026.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2023 up 95.41% from Rs. 132.54 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.14 crore in March 2023 up 6.77% from Rs. 122.82 crore in March 2022.
Kesoram shares closed at 61.30 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.45% returns over the last 6 months and 1.74% over the last 12 months.
|Kesoram Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|996.44
|929.17
|1,026.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|996.44
|929.17
|1,026.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|92.99
|102.60
|105.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.77
|-26.83
|44.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|329.93
|Employees Cost
|43.18
|38.36
|38.01
|Depreciation
|20.53
|19.34
|22.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|746.24
|727.95
|398.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|95.27
|67.75
|88.46
|Other Income
|15.34
|15.30
|11.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|110.61
|83.05
|99.88
|Interest
|115.72
|100.10
|118.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.11
|-17.05
|-18.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-173.07
|-134.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.11
|-190.12
|-152.80
|Tax
|0.97
|-162.93
|-20.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.08
|-27.19
|-132.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.08
|-27.19
|-132.54
|Equity Share Capital
|310.66
|310.66
|244.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.88
|-5.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.88
|-5.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.88
|-5.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.88
|-5.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited