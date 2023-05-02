English
    Kesoram Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 996.44 crore, down 2.96% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 996.44 crore in March 2023 down 2.96% from Rs. 1,026.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2023 up 95.41% from Rs. 132.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.14 crore in March 2023 up 6.77% from Rs. 122.82 crore in March 2022.

    Kesoram shares closed at 61.30 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.45% returns over the last 6 months and 1.74% over the last 12 months.

    Kesoram Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations996.44929.171,026.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations996.44929.171,026.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.99102.60105.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.77-26.8344.15
    Power & Fuel----329.93
    Employees Cost43.1838.3638.01
    Depreciation20.5319.3422.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses746.24727.95398.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.2767.7588.46
    Other Income15.3415.3011.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.6183.0599.88
    Interest115.72100.10118.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.11-17.05-18.80
    Exceptional Items---173.07-134.00
    P/L Before Tax-5.11-190.12-152.80
    Tax0.97-162.93-20.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.08-27.19-132.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.08-27.19-132.54
    Equity Share Capital310.66310.66244.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.20-0.88-5.56
    Diluted EPS-0.20-0.88-5.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.20-0.88-5.42
    Diluted EPS-0.20-0.88-5.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

