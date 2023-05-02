Kesoram Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 996.44 crore, down 2.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 996.44 crore in March 2023 down 2.96% from Rs. 1,026.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2023 up 95.41% from Rs. 132.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.14 crore in March 2023 up 6.77% from Rs. 122.82 crore in March 2022.

Kesoram shares closed at 61.30 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.45% returns over the last 6 months and 1.74% over the last 12 months.