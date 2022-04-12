Kesoram Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,026.86 crore, up 30.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,026.86 crore in March 2022 up 30.35% from Rs. 787.75 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.54 crore in March 2022 down 422.4% from Rs. 41.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.82 crore in March 2022 down 10.91% from Rs. 137.86 crore in March 2021.
Kesoram shares closed at 60.30 on April 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.11% returns over the last 6 months and 10.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kesoram Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,026.86
|875.00
|787.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,026.86
|875.00
|787.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|105.09
|83.37
|75.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|44.15
|-4.68
|20.29
|Power & Fuel
|329.93
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.01
|38.14
|37.87
|Depreciation
|22.94
|22.78
|28.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|398.28
|640.94
|534.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|88.46
|94.45
|90.68
|Other Income
|11.42
|7.89
|18.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|99.88
|102.34
|109.26
|Interest
|118.68
|122.79
|38.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.80
|-20.45
|71.13
|Exceptional Items
|-134.00
|--
|-294.83
|P/L Before Tax
|-152.80
|-20.45
|-223.70
|Tax
|-20.26
|-5.84
|-264.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-132.54
|-14.61
|41.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-132.54
|-14.61
|41.11
|Equity Share Capital
|244.41
|204.81
|164.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.56
|-0.74
|2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-5.56
|-0.74
|2.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.42
|-0.74
|2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-5.56
|-0.74
|2.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited