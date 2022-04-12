 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kesoram Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,026.86 crore, up 30.35% Y-o-Y

Apr 12, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,026.86 crore in March 2022 up 30.35% from Rs. 787.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.54 crore in March 2022 down 422.4% from Rs. 41.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.82 crore in March 2022 down 10.91% from Rs. 137.86 crore in March 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 60.30 on April 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.11% returns over the last 6 months and 10.89% over the last 12 months.

Kesoram Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,026.86 875.00 787.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,026.86 875.00 787.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 105.09 83.37 75.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 44.15 -4.68 20.29
Power & Fuel 329.93 -- --
Employees Cost 38.01 38.14 37.87
Depreciation 22.94 22.78 28.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 398.28 640.94 534.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.46 94.45 90.68
Other Income 11.42 7.89 18.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.88 102.34 109.26
Interest 118.68 122.79 38.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -18.80 -20.45 71.13
Exceptional Items -134.00 -- -294.83
P/L Before Tax -152.80 -20.45 -223.70
Tax -20.26 -5.84 -264.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -132.54 -14.61 41.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -132.54 -14.61 41.11
Equity Share Capital 244.41 204.81 164.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.56 -0.74 2.85
Diluted EPS -5.56 -0.74 2.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.42 -0.74 2.85
Diluted EPS -5.56 -0.74 2.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

