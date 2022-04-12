Kesoram Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,026.86 crore, up 30.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,026.86 crore in March 2022 up 30.35% from Rs. 787.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.54 crore in March 2022 down 422.4% from Rs. 41.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.82 crore in March 2022 down 10.91% from Rs. 137.86 crore in March 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 60.30 on April 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.11% returns over the last 6 months and 10.89% over the last 12 months.