Kesoram Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 948.72 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 948.72 crore in June 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 822.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2023 up 81.39% from Rs. 41.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.46 crore in June 2023 up 91.59% from Rs. 64.96 crore in June 2022.

Kesoram shares closed at 68.85 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.43% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.