English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kesoram Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 948.72 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 948.72 crore in June 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 822.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2023 up 81.39% from Rs. 41.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.46 crore in June 2023 up 91.59% from Rs. 64.96 crore in June 2022.

    Kesoram shares closed at 68.85 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.43% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.

    Kesoram Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations948.72996.44822.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations948.72996.44822.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.7092.9993.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.45-1.77-24.64
    Power & Fuel350.84--346.24
    Employees Cost37.8243.1839.25
    Depreciation26.0520.5321.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses355.07746.24329.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.6995.2716.88
    Other Income9.7215.3426.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.41110.6143.05
    Interest108.88115.72104.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.47-5.11-61.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.47-5.11-61.35
    Tax-2.790.97-20.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.68-6.08-41.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.68-6.08-41.26
    Equity Share Capital310.66310.66244.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.20-1.58
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.20-1.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.20-1.58
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.20-1.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Kesoram #Kesoram Industries #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!