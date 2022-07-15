Kesoram Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 822.28 crore, up 2.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 822.28 crore in June 2022 up 2.34% from Rs. 803.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.26 crore in June 2022 down 221.1% from Rs. 34.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.96 crore in June 2022 down 65.29% from Rs. 187.13 crore in June 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 47.35 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.72% returns over the last 6 months and -34.53% over the last 12 months.