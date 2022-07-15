 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kesoram Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 822.28 crore, up 2.34% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 822.28 crore in June 2022 up 2.34% from Rs. 803.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.26 crore in June 2022 down 221.1% from Rs. 34.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.96 crore in June 2022 down 65.29% from Rs. 187.13 crore in June 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 47.35 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.72% returns over the last 6 months and -34.53% over the last 12 months.

Kesoram Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 822.28 1,026.86 803.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 822.28 1,026.86 803.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 93.62 105.09 84.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.64 44.15 -45.76
Power & Fuel 346.24 329.93 --
Employees Cost 39.25 38.01 35.44
Depreciation 21.91 22.94 22.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 329.02 398.28 547.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.88 88.46 158.89
Other Income 26.17 11.42 5.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.05 99.88 164.47
Interest 104.40 118.68 117.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -61.35 -18.80 47.10
Exceptional Items -- -134.00 --
P/L Before Tax -61.35 -152.80 47.10
Tax -20.09 -20.26 13.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -41.26 -132.54 34.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -41.26 -132.54 34.07
Equity Share Capital 244.54 244.41 164.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.58 -5.56 2.07
Diluted EPS -1.58 -5.56 2.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.58 -5.42 2.07
Diluted EPS -1.58 -5.56 2.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
