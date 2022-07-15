Kesoram Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 822.28 crore, up 2.34% Y-o-Y
July 15, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 822.28 crore in June 2022 up 2.34% from Rs. 803.50 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.26 crore in June 2022 down 221.1% from Rs. 34.07 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.96 crore in June 2022 down 65.29% from Rs. 187.13 crore in June 2021.
Kesoram shares closed at 47.35 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.72% returns over the last 6 months and -34.53% over the last 12 months.
|Kesoram Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|822.28
|1,026.86
|803.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|822.28
|1,026.86
|803.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|93.62
|105.09
|84.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.64
|44.15
|-45.76
|Power & Fuel
|346.24
|329.93
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.25
|38.01
|35.44
|Depreciation
|21.91
|22.94
|22.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|329.02
|398.28
|547.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.88
|88.46
|158.89
|Other Income
|26.17
|11.42
|5.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.05
|99.88
|164.47
|Interest
|104.40
|118.68
|117.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.35
|-18.80
|47.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-134.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-61.35
|-152.80
|47.10
|Tax
|-20.09
|-20.26
|13.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.26
|-132.54
|34.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.26
|-132.54
|34.07
|Equity Share Capital
|244.54
|244.41
|164.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-5.56
|2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-5.56
|2.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-5.42
|2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-5.56
|2.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited