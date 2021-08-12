Kesoram Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 803.50 crore, up 96.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 803.50 crore in June 2021 up 96.44% from Rs. 409.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.07 crore in June 2021 up 88.23% from Rs. 18.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.13 crore in June 2021 up 70.52% from Rs. 109.74 crore in June 2020.

Kesoram EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2020.

Kesoram shares closed at 86.10 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.18% returns over the last 6 months and 103.55% over the last 12 months.