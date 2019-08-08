Kesoram Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 927.93 crore, down 0.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 927.93 crore in June 2019 down 0.41% from Rs. 931.72 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2019 up 111.29% from Rs. 63.40 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.35 crore in June 2019 up 117.46% from Rs. 69.14 crore in June 2018.

Kesoram EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.46 in June 2018.

Kesoram shares closed at 59.70 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and -28.42% over the last 12 months.