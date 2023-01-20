Kesoram Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 929.17 crore, up 6.19% Y-o-Y
January 20, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 929.17 crore in December 2022 up 6.19% from Rs. 875.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.19 crore in December 2022 down 86.11% from Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.39 crore in December 2022 down 18.17% from Rs. 125.12 crore in December 2021.
Kesoram shares closed at 59.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.56% over the last 12 months.
|Kesoram Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|929.17
|785.86
|875.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|929.17
|785.86
|875.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|102.60
|83.97
|83.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-26.83
|12.67
|-4.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.36
|38.53
|38.14
|Depreciation
|19.34
|19.79
|22.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|727.95
|591.33
|640.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|67.75
|39.57
|94.45
|Other Income
|15.30
|13.37
|7.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|83.05
|52.94
|102.34
|Interest
|100.10
|102.56
|122.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.05
|-49.62
|-20.45
|Exceptional Items
|-173.07
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-190.12
|-49.62
|-20.45
|Tax
|-162.93
|-8.34
|-5.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.19
|-41.28
|-14.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.19
|-41.28
|-14.61
|Equity Share Capital
|310.66
|310.66
|204.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|-1.52
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|-1.52
|-0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|-1.52
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|-1.52
|-0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited