    Kesoram Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 929.17 crore, up 6.19% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 929.17 crore in December 2022 up 6.19% from Rs. 875.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.19 crore in December 2022 down 86.11% from Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.39 crore in December 2022 down 18.17% from Rs. 125.12 crore in December 2021.

    Kesoram shares closed at 59.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.56% over the last 12 months.

    Kesoram Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations929.17785.86875.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations929.17785.86875.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials102.6083.9783.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.8312.67-4.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.3638.5338.14
    Depreciation19.3419.7922.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses727.95591.33640.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.7539.5794.45
    Other Income15.3013.377.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.0552.94102.34
    Interest100.10102.56122.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.05-49.62-20.45
    Exceptional Items-173.07----
    P/L Before Tax-190.12-49.62-20.45
    Tax-162.93-8.34-5.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.19-41.28-14.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.19-41.28-14.61
    Equity Share Capital310.66310.66204.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.88-1.52-0.74
    Diluted EPS-0.88-1.52-0.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.88-1.52-0.74
    Diluted EPS-0.88-1.52-0.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

