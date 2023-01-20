Kesoram Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 929.17 crore, up 6.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 929.17 crore in December 2022 up 6.19% from Rs. 875.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.19 crore in December 2022 down 86.11% from Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.39 crore in December 2022 down 18.17% from Rs. 125.12 crore in December 2021.

Kesoram shares closed at 59.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.56% over the last 12 months.