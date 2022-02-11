Kesoram Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 875.00 crore, up 38.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 875.00 crore in December 2021 up 38.6% from Rs. 631.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2021 down 119.17% from Rs. 76.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.12 crore in December 2021 up 0.47% from Rs. 124.54 crore in December 2020.

Kesoram shares closed at 63.70 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)