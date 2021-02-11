MARKET NEWS

Kesoram Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 631.30 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesoram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 631.30 crore in December 2020 up 12.82% from Rs. 559.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.21 crore in December 2020 up 198.68% from Rs. 77.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.54 crore in December 2020 up 340.54% from Rs. 28.27 crore in December 2019.

Kesoram EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.42 in December 2019.

Kesoram shares closed at 68.25 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.61% returns over the last 6 months and 35.96% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations631.30587.13559.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations631.30587.13559.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials64.0457.8056.82
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.3321.0726.65
Power & Fuel--130.11144.51
Employees Cost34.4738.9134.18
Depreciation22.3522.5722.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses453.58245.33283.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.1971.34-9.12
Other Income27.0030.6814.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.19102.025.39
Interest68.2270.5182.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.9731.51-77.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax33.9731.51-77.23
Tax-42.24----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.2131.51-77.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.2131.51-77.23
Equity Share Capital142.59142.59142.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.342.21-5.42
Diluted EPS5.342.21-5.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.342.21-5.42
Diluted EPS5.342.21-5.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 11, 2021 05:44 pm

