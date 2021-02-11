Kesoram Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 631.30 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 631.30 crore in December 2020 up 12.82% from Rs. 559.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.21 crore in December 2020 up 198.68% from Rs. 77.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.54 crore in December 2020 up 340.54% from Rs. 28.27 crore in December 2019.

Kesoram EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.42 in December 2019.

Kesoram shares closed at 68.25 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.61% returns over the last 6 months and 35.96% over the last 12 months.